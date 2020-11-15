Severe storms damage multiple homes in Dixon, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms damaged or destroyed multiple homes in the Dixon, Missouri, area Saturday night.

The Waynesville Fire Chief tells KY3 that multiple homes in the Dixon, Mo. area were damaged after high winds. Some gusts have projected up to 60 mph around the Ozarks region.

Crews are working to access some of the locations damaged. No injuries have been reported at this time.

