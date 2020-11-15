Advertisement

Severe storms damage multiple homes in Dixon, Mo.

(WSAZ)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms damaged or destroyed multiple homes in the Dixon, Missouri, area Saturday night.

The Waynesville Fire Chief tells KY3 that multiple homes in the Dixon, Mo. area were damaged after high winds. Some gusts have projected up to 60 mph around the Ozarks region.

Crews are working to access some of the locations damaged. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Saturday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also possible through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

CLICK HERE for the latest updates as the KY3 Storm Team tracks severe weather

