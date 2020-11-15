Advertisement

Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach

Severe weather Saturday evening resulted in damage to part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach, Missouri.(Kimberly Burns Garrison)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Severe weather Saturday evening resulted in damage to part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach, Missouri.

The strip mall is located near Randy’s Frozen Custard and Dierbergs in the area, near the 4600 block of Osage Beach Parkway.

Viewers tell KY3 that there is debris on the road. It’s unclear how much damage the storm caused. Emergency crews have responded to the scene.

Kimberly Burns Garrison submitted photos of the damage to KY3.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

