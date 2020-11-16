Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appears on NBC’s Meet The Press, discusses tweet from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. Trump’s statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

Trump, without using Biden’s name, tweeted that “He won,” something Trump had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, said on NBC’s Meet The Press “it was good actually” to see Trump’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

“I think that’s the start of an acknowledgment. ... We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition,” said Gov. Hutchinson on Sunday.

WATCH: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) says "I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States." #MTP@AsaHutchinson: "It was good actually to see President Trump tweet out ... I think that's a start of an acknowledgment." pic.twitter.com/ErBIdItsgh — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 15, 2020

There has been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Per AP projections, Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states that switched from the Democratic column in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump’s total — more than 73 million.

“If the president’s prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that’s positive,” Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Still, Klain said, “Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that.”

In a television appearance that Trump previewed on Twitter after his morning tweets, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, denied Trump was conceding — “No, no, no, far from it.”

"I guess,'' Giuliani told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” “you would call it sarcastic.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.