Advertisement

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appears on NBC’s Meet The Press, discusses tweet from Trump

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. Trump’s statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

Trump, without using Biden’s name, tweeted that “He won,” something Trump had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas, said on NBC’s Meet The Press “it was good actually” to see Trump’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

“I think that’s the start of an acknowledgment. ... We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition,” said Gov. Hutchinson on Sunday.

There has been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Per AP projections, Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states that switched from the Democratic column in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump’s total — more than 73 million.

“If the president’s prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that’s positive,” Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Still, Klain said, “Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that.”

In a television appearance that Trump previewed on Twitter after his morning tweets, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, denied Trump was conceding — “No, no, no, far from it.”

"I guess,'' Giuliani told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” “you would call it sarcastic.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
NWS: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
Breezy again Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and a bit warmer on Monday

Latest News

Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief discusses holiday decorating safety
Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief discusses holiday decorating safety
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
Employees at King’s Plaza strip mall recall severe storms, reflect on damage in Osage Beach
homeless tents
Springfield chapter of NAACP creates economic justice task force to help homeless community
Bishop Rivituso blessed the Missouri National Veterans Memorial wall to honor those who served...
Blessing ceremony held for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial