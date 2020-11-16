Advertisement

Arkansas virus panel to meet as hospitalizations hit record

Hospitalization rate increases
Hospitalization rate increases(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A newly formed task force dealing with the coronavirus in Arkansas will begin meeting Monday, a day after COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new record high in the state.

Hospitalizations rose to 830 on Sunday, which is a record high for the state since the pandemic began. The state also reported 874 new cases of the virus on Sunday, Gov Asa Hutchinson said.

“We had significant testing and lower numbers. This is part of weekend lag but I am grateful for all who follow the guidelines and are making a difference,” he said.

On Monday, the Winter COVID-19 Task Force will meet to discuss how to deal with Arkansas' surge in virus cases and hospitalizations. Hutchinson announced the panel on Friday, the same day the state reported a single-day record of 2,312 cases.

The task force includes 19 physicians, state officials and health care executives. Hutchinson will serve as the chair of the committee and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe will serve as vice chair.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
Flu shot myths
Health care providers plan free drive-thru flu shot clinic in Springfield
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine