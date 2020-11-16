Beware of porch pirates in the Ozarks as the holiday season kicks in

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when more people are online shopping because the holidays are right around the corner.

“With stores being closed and things being shut down you almost have to for certain things," said Crime Prevention Officer Brent Forgey with the Nixa Police Department.

Crime Prevention Officer Brent Folgey with the Nixa Police Department said to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

“Someone who steals packages off of their porch or front area of your house," said Forgey.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year

Forgey said to be cautious when ordering a package online and if you’re worried about it being stolen track the shipment, have a neighbor pick it up, have it delivered to your work or apartment office. He said having security cameras or even a ring doorbell can help find whoever stole the package too.

”We look for suspicious people, suspicious vehicle and suspicious activity. Anything that helps us with that will help build a case or add things to the case so we can do more with it," said Forgey.

He said most importantly, if you’re a victim to file a police report.

“We need any type of evidence that we can get. A picture profile of a person or a vehicle of something to go on," said Forgey.

Delivery services like FedEx, UPS and even USPS have tips on their websites to ensure your package is delivered safely.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.