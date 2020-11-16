Advertisement

Blessing ceremony held for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

Bishop Rivituso blessed the Missouri National Veterans Memorial wall to honor those who served...
Bishop Rivituso blessed the Missouri National Veterans Memorial wall to honor those who served in the military.(Source: Noelle Williams. KFVS.)
By Noelle Williams, KFVS
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Days after Veterans Day, dozens gathered to continue thanking those who served and bless them for their sacrifice.

“For Bishop to come all the way from St. Louis, to bless the wall. It’s fantastic,” said Darryl Reed, a Vietnam veteran.

Reed is one of the many veterans who came to visit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Bishop Rivituso blessed the Memorial Wall with holy water to honor the fallen veterans.

Reed said he visits the memorial often because it brings him joy to know his service is appreciated.

“This my 3rd time down here. My first time was with a friend I was in Vietnam with. Second time was with my PTSD group, and I brought my great-grandkids down this time,” said Reed.

Executive Director Nancy Guth said although the war may be difficult to talk about for most veterans, it’s still important for them to see the impact their service made.

“They seem very, very overwhelmed and very pleased to finally have our wall blessed. It is just an emotional experience that you cannot explain,” said Guth.

Reed’s a living a testament of just that. “When people now days say thank you it very touching to me. It is very amazing.”

“I’m always moved by our veterans, they do so much for us quietly, humbly as well as their families, quietly sacrificing. Bishop Rivituso coming out today just kind of exemplifies all that” said Don Fulford, Board of Directors

While it’s the first blessing, Guth anticipates hosting the event every year.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
NWS: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
Breezy again Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and a bit warmer on Monday

Latest News

LIST: What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday around the Ozarks
A fire Sunday morning damaged a building for a real estate agency in the Lake of the Ozarks.
Fire damages real estate agency building in Lake of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases
Breezy again Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and a bit warmer on Monday