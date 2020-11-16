Blessing ceremony held for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Days after Veterans Day, dozens gathered to continue thanking those who served and bless them for their sacrifice.

“For Bishop to come all the way from St. Louis, to bless the wall. It’s fantastic,” said Darryl Reed, a Vietnam veteran.

Reed is one of the many veterans who came to visit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Bishop Rivituso blessed the Memorial Wall with holy water to honor the fallen veterans.

Reed said he visits the memorial often because it brings him joy to know his service is appreciated.

“This my 3rd time down here. My first time was with a friend I was in Vietnam with. Second time was with my PTSD group, and I brought my great-grandkids down this time,” said Reed.

Executive Director Nancy Guth said although the war may be difficult to talk about for most veterans, it’s still important for them to see the impact their service made.

“They seem very, very overwhelmed and very pleased to finally have our wall blessed. It is just an emotional experience that you cannot explain,” said Guth.

Reed’s a living a testament of just that. “When people now days say thank you it very touching to me. It is very amazing.”

“I’m always moved by our veterans, they do so much for us quietly, humbly as well as their families, quietly sacrificing. Bishop Rivituso coming out today just kind of exemplifies all that” said Don Fulford, Board of Directors

While it’s the first blessing, Guth anticipates hosting the event every year.

