Advertisement

Chiefs sign coach Reid, GM Veach to contract extensions

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New York Jets in the second...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.

The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.

Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Veach was a big reason the Chiefs landed Mahomes. He argued vociferously to draft him as a member of then-GM John Dorsey’s front office, then took over the general manager’s job when Dorsey was fired three years ago.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

Hogs vs. Gators
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter, left, catches a pass in the end zone for a 21-yard...
Heisman front-runner? Trask, No. 6 Florida thump Hogs
Nixa Eagles Football/Ozarks Sports Zone
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See updated scores, highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks onto the field during team introductions before...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s tree extends to all corners of NFL