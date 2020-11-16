FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy, dry, and lots of sunshine

The Ozarks are in a sweet spot between high pressure to our south in Arkansas, and surface low pressure to the northeast over Lake Michigan. Because of the positioning of the high and low we’re getting strong westerly flow, and winds gusting upwards of 30+ mph at times. Humidity will drop this afternoon as dry air moves in. Combining this with the winds and we have an elevated fire risk for today. Avoid outdoor burning of leaves.

Temperatures will warm up across the Ozarks generally to the lower and mid-60s. As we approach sunset the winds will come down and temperatures will dip to the mid and upper-30s. Expect patchy frost across the area.

Tomorrow more high pressure will move in and will calm those winds down briefly Tuesday. Highs in the mid-60s can be expected.

Upper-level ridging will keep the weather calm this week. By mid-week highs will climb to the upper 60s, and I even have 70-degree temperatures in the forecasting starting Thursday.

Over the weekend we get a pattern shift as a cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures. The timing is not certain, but we’re looking at late Saturday night some rain moving in, with a rainy-day next Sunday. Accumulations are starting to look impressive, with upwards of an inch and a half for some.

Looking way way ahead, and there is potential for rain on Thanksgiving.

