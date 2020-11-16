Advertisement

Glitch leading to delays in property tax statements in Greene County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - - If you live in Greene County, your property tax statements may be arriving later than usual.

Greene County Collector Leah Betts says her office is working hard to send notices of what you owe before the legally required deadline of December 1. This year, the process of transferring your tax information from the assessor’s office to the collector is taking longer than usual because of a new  software system. Betts says migrating the data has been a bigger job than originally expected.

“Two totally different programs trying to communicate the same data,” said Betts. “And so you’re taking one data structure and having to put it into another data structure. and depending on how how that goes it can be complicated with all the different taxing jurisdictions and different assessment rules and regulations that the assessor has.”

The deadline to mail property tax statements in Missouri is two weeks away. Betts says if they aren’t sent on time, the deadline to pay your taxes will be extended.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

Glitch leading to delays in property tax statements in Greene County
Governor Hutchinson
State of Arkansas records highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
ON YOUR SIDE: Nixa Police Department warns about arrest scam