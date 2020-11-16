Glitch leading to delays in property tax statements in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - - If you live in Greene County, your property tax statements may be arriving later than usual.

Greene County Collector Leah Betts says her office is working hard to send notices of what you owe before the legally required deadline of December 1. This year, the process of transferring your tax information from the assessor’s office to the collector is taking longer than usual because of a new software system. Betts says migrating the data has been a bigger job than originally expected.

“Two totally different programs trying to communicate the same data,” said Betts. “And so you’re taking one data structure and having to put it into another data structure. and depending on how how that goes it can be complicated with all the different taxing jurisdictions and different assessment rules and regulations that the assessor has.”

The deadline to mail property tax statements in Missouri is two weeks away. Betts says if they aren’t sent on time, the deadline to pay your taxes will be extended.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.