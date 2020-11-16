Advertisement

Health care providers plan free drive-thru flu shot clinic in Springfield

By Linda Simmons
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Healthcare providers in Springfield hope a free, drive-thru clinic encourages more to get a flu shot this year.

With grant funding, the Springfield Flu Coalition is offering free flu shots for those uninsured in a drive-thru or walk up clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the former Price Cutter parking lot at Kansas and Grand. Organizers ask that you wear a mask, a shirt with easy access to the upper arm, and bring a pen to fill out a short consent form.

Doctors stress the shot is more important than ever in the middle of a pandemic. Clinics and hospitals remain busy with testing and treatment for COVID-19. And the flu could add to the pressure the healthcare system is already experiencing. Jordan Valley’s Express Care is already doing about 50 extra tests daily on top of their normal load. Doctors hope all the COVID-19 precautions like hand washing, masking and social distancing will make a difference in the number of people who get the flu. They say it’s still too early to tell if the flu season will be more mild.

Doctors remind you the flu shot is not 100% effective. It could prevent you from getting the flu or at least keep you from getting as sick. T hey say they have seen some patients with both COVID-19 and flu.

“It is possible to get both,” said Dr. Scott Dooley, Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “They’re both viruses and they can both hit you at the same time, and that could be a potentially dangerous overlap. And the people that are most at risk to get the sickest from covid are also people that are the most risk to get the sickest from influenza. And both of those can, of course, be deadly. So we really want people to protect themselves.”

The Springfield Greene County Health Department shows only 14 cases of flu reported so far, but the season is just beginning.

