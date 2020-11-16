Hearing for Webster Co. man charged with murder, hiding his wife’s body in a freezer postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Webster County man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body for years before he was caught, appeared in court Monday.

Larry Dinwiddie’s hearing was postponed until the end of this month. His lawyer couldn’t make it to Monday’s proceeding.

Prosecutors filed charges against Dinwiddie last year. Dinwiddie faces charges of second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action.

The body of his wife Cynthia Dinwiddie was found inside a freezer at a storage facility near Marshfield last November.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Investigators say Dinwiddie admitted to killing Cynthia Dinwiddie with a hammer after an argument. He didn’t know what to do with her body so he put her in the freezer.

Dinwiddie faces life in prison if convicted.

He’s being held on a million dollars bond.

