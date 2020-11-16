Leigh’s Lost and Found: Catahoula mix found with blue paint on his fur

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, it appears our featured dog got into some mischief before animal control picked him up.

The dog appears to have had a run-in with some paint at some point.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he does have a splash of blue paint on his ear and side. We’re not sure how he got it, what he might have rubbed against to get it, but he did. Otherwise he’s in a good body condition. Pretty well taken care of.”

The male dog appears to be a Catahoula mix, based on his markings, though he’s a little bigger than the typical breed.

He was found running loose at the intersection of National and Dale. Someone was using a leather belt as a collar-slash leash, but he doesn’t have a tag or microchip.

If you recognize this dog or if you’ve lost a pet, be sure to call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also visit their website to see a gallery of pics of all the dogs and cats there. And you can post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

