Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District discusses holiday decorating safety

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

The holidays are right around the corner and decorating has started. Before you hang the stockings or pick out a christmas tree, the Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief wants you to remember a few things.

“Make sure your Christmas trees are hydrated, make sure your lights aren’t dried out," said Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief, Russ Lafferty.

Russ Lafferty also said to make sure the tree isn’t by a heat source like an electric heater or candle.

“Your candles are one of the big problems throughout the holiday," said Lafferty.

He said it’s important to make sure you blow them out before leaving a room.

”They also have battery operated candles. I know they’re not the same feel but they work just like the others," said Lafferty.

If you find yourself in a situation call 911.

“You need to back up and call the fire department quickly. Don’t try and be a hero if it gets too big," said Lafferty.

