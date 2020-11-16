Advertisement

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District discusses holiday decorating safety

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

The holidays are right around the corner and decorating has started. Before you hang the stockings or pick out a christmas tree, the Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief wants you to remember a few things.

“Make sure your Christmas trees are hydrated, make sure your lights aren’t dried out," said Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief, Russ Lafferty.

Russ Lafferty also said to make sure the tree isn’t by a heat source like an electric heater or candle.

“Your candles are one of the big problems throughout the holiday," said Lafferty.

He said it’s important to make sure you blow them out before leaving a room.

”They also have battery operated candles. I know they’re not the same feel but they work just like the others," said Lafferty.

If you find yourself in a situation call 911.

“You need to back up and call the fire department quickly. Don’t try and be a hero if it gets too big," said Lafferty.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
NWS: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
Breezy again Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy and a bit warmer on Monday

Latest News

Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
Employees at King’s Plaza strip mall recall severe storms, reflect on damage in Osage Beach
Employees at King’s Plaza strip mall recall severe storms, reflect on damage in Osage Beach
Employees at King’s Plaza strip mall recall severe storms, reflect on damage in Osage Beach
Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief discusses holiday decorating safety
Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District discusses holiday decorating safety
homeless tents
Springfield chapter of NAACP creates economic justice task force to help homeless community