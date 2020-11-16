Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers test positive for virus, delay work

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Missouri Senate postponed work on coronavirus aid funding Monday after numerous senators and staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said they’re delaying work until after Thanksgiving because it “is in the best interest of protecting members, staff and the public.”

They said there’s been a number of cases but didn’t specify which lawmakers have been sickened and how many staffers are ill.

A Senate Republican spokesman said he’s only aware of one senator and one staffer who tested positive.

The delay comes after Senate Republicans met last week with Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Photos posted by Parson on Facebook show few wore masks.

At the time, Schatz said that while senators often wear masks in public, it is “ultimately up to each individual to make that decision.”

Parson and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus in September, although his wife said she only had minor symptoms and the governor said he was asymptomatic.

Parson called lawmakers back to work for a special session to give his administration the authority to spend another roughly $1.1 billion in federal aid to help the state’s response to the coronavirus. He later also asked them to pass a law to prevent hospitals, schools, churches, nonprofits, manufacturers and other businesses from being sued for misconduct related to how they’ve handled the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death related to COVID-19 Monday