ON YOUR SIDE: Nixa Police Department warns about arrest scam

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is warning about a phone scam.

Investigators say the scammer calls you, claiming to be Nixa Police Department Officer Kelly Smith. The caller then says pay up or face arrest. The phone number on caller ID looks like the actual police department number (417) 725-2510. Investigators say there is not an Officer Kelly Smith and an officer will never threaten arrest without payment.

Investigators ask you to hang up and immediately call Nixa Police at (417) 725-2510 to make a report.

