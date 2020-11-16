Advertisement

Sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts surpass 82,000

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The New York Times reported that more than 82,000 people have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Victims' lawyers say the claims far outnumber the accusations against the U.S. Catholic Church.

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.

Victims have until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday to file a claim in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, detailing the abuse, how it impacted them and details about the alleged abuser. The claims will then be vetted.

The Boy Scouts released a statement Sunday, saying: “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. We are deeply sorry.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

