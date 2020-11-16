Advertisement

Springfield City Council to vote on changes to Police Civilian Review Board

The NAACP recommended some changes to the board.
(KY3)
Nov. 16, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Council votes Monday night on some changes to the Police Civilian Review Board.

One of the recommendations from the NAACP is to have seven members instead of five.

The organization also wants council to appoint members to the board, not just the city manager. And they want to make joining the board easier without training, but the training would be encouraged.

The board takes a look at complaints filed against police officers. The recommendations are to try and make the board stronger.

The NAACP and council members took a close look at the board after the death of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident sparked nationwide protests back in May 2020.

Other issues brought up by the NAACP include looking at the lateral vascular neck restraint, along with dealing with the traffic stop disparity rates.

“We don’t believe any of these are new concerns really but I think that incident, like it, often does makes us think about our priority issues and starts conversations that didn’t happen before so those issues got these topics to really evolve and become high priorities,” said City Manager Jason Gage.

The city council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

