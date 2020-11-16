Springfield Public Schools start community input session for new superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community input sessions begin Tuesday as Springfield Public Schools search for a new superintendent.

Sessions will be offered both in person, located at the Kraft Administration building, and via zoom. Either way, the community will meet a person from GR recruiting, the group SPS has put in charge of finding the perfect new candidate.

The sessions will last about an hour and will have the rooms set up so people can social distance.

The recruiting company will ask the community different questions about the needs of our public school program. From what we are doing well to what we want to see and even what the recruiters should be looking for in the next superintendent.

Participants will notice there are not any members of staff from Springfield Public Schools at the meetings except those running tech. They don’t want to have a big presence during the meeting to give students, teachers, parents, and community members the opportunity to speak freely about what they are looking for.

The meetings are extremely important for Springfield Public Schools and conversations that happen during them will impact exactly which candidates will be considered.

“In reality, this is critically important," Stephen Hall Chief Communications Officer with Springfield Public Schools says. "We start the search right here at home by interviewing all of those that we serve. And this feedback is really important as we develop a profile of the candidate recruiters will then use. There will be a lot of interest in the position across that state of Missouri and across the country.”

If you are interested in attending one of the sessions, the schedule is below:

Tuesday, November 17

2 p.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

4 p.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

5:30 p.m. - Virtual Meeting via Zoom, Email communications@spsmail.org for Link

7 p.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

Wednesday, November 18

7 a.m. - Virtual Meeting via Zoom, Email communications@spsmail.org for Link

8 a.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

10 a.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

12 p.m. - In-Person Meeting, Conference Rooms A & B, Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis St.

2 p.m. - Virtual Meeting via Zoom, Email communications@spsmail.org for Link

The district also sent a survey to staff, teachers, and students and is due back Nov. 19 that they will also use during the recruitment process.

