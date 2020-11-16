Advertisement

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope preparing for another major hurricane in Central America

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers with Convoy of Hope are again preparing for another direct hit of a major Hurricane in Central America.

The relief organization is already working to replenish supplies in the region after Hurricane Eta. Hurricane Iota looks to hit Nicaragua as a Category 5 storm. Leaders with Convoy of Hope say it’s challenging when major storms hit the same area, one after another, but their people are ready for it.

“The infrastructure down here is not nearly as good as it is here so finding a place that is safe can be difficult. but then our staff down there are all natives,” said Jeff Nene of Convoy of Hope. “They’re from those countries and those communities so for them its a little easier. they know people. They know where might be good safe harbor and where not to go.”

Convoy of Hope spokesman Jeff Nene says when one area is hit over and over, providing hope and spiritual help to victims can be as meaningful as giving out physical supplies.

