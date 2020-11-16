Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to the coronavirus

Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced another death of an inmate related to COVID-19.

Inmate Jimmie Largo, 48, of New Mexico, died on November 13 after nearly two weeks hospitalized with the illness. He suffered from a preexisting medical condition.

A judge sentenced Largo to 14 years behind bars for aggravated sexual abuse. He was transferred to Springfield’s federal prison in October 2015.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Robert Rosendahl's sailboat moved from his yard, on towards next phase of its journey
Sailboat belonging to local WWII veteran moved from yard on to its next phase of life

Latest News

IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Olympics: IOC chairman remarks after meeting with Japanese prime minister
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests