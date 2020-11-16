Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to the coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced another death of an inmate related to COVID-19.

Inmate Jimmie Largo, 48, of New Mexico, died on November 13 after nearly two weeks hospitalized with the illness. He suffered from a preexisting medical condition.

A judge sentenced Largo to 14 years behind bars for aggravated sexual abuse. He was transferred to Springfield’s federal prison in October 2015.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

