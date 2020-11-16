Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death related to COVID-19 Monday

Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another death of an inmate infected by the coronavirus.

Torrick Lyles, 43, of Tennessee, died on November 14. He suffered from preexisting medical conditions.

A federal judge sentenced him to 29 years behind bars for drug and firearm convictions.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

