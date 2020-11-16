Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death related to COVID-19 Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another death of an inmate infected by the coronavirus.

Torrick Lyles, 43, of Tennessee, died on November 14. He suffered from preexisting medical conditions.

A federal judge sentenced him to 29 years behind bars for drug and firearm convictions.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

