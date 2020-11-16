Advertisement

State of Arkansas records highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths

Governor Hutchinson
Governor Hutchinson(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas recorded its highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Deaths related to the virus increased by 42 patients, bringing the total to 2,225. Health leaders reported 1,308 cases of the virus, one of its biggest totals for a Monday.

“The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead," said Governor Hutchinson. "The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.”

The State of Arkansas Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 161; Pulaski, 130; Benton, 70; Sebastian, 64; and Craighead, 63.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Missouri lawmakers test positive for virus, delay work
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff