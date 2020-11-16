State of Arkansas records highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas recorded its highest daily total of COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Deaths related to the virus increased by 42 patients, bringing the total to 2,225. Health leaders reported 1,308 cases of the virus, one of its biggest totals for a Monday.

“The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead," said Governor Hutchinson. "The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives.”

The State of Arkansas Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 161; Pulaski, 130; Benton, 70; Sebastian, 64; and Craighead, 63.

