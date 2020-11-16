TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Light Apple Crisp
Try this fall recipe for a fast dessert or breakfast over the holidays!
Light Apple Crisp
Recipe from Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best
Filling ingredients:
1 lb apples peeled and sliced (Alix used Gala apples)
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground ginger
Topping ingredients:
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ginger
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 cup oats
1/3 cup chopped pecans
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp pure maple syrup
(optional: whipped cream, ice cream or yogurt to top it)
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and prepare a 8 x 8 baking dish.
Peel and cut apple slices thin. Toss apple slices with oil, cinnamon, and ginger. Set aside.
Mix topping ingredients together in separate bowl. Pour apples into the bottom of the baking dish. Layer crisp topping evenly.
Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 15 minutes.
Nutrition Facts:
8 servings
Calories: 151 kcal, 7g fat, 22.5g carb, 1.8g protein, 11.9g sugar
