Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Light Apple Crisp

Try this fall recipe for a fast dessert or breakfast over the holidays!
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Fall Apple Crisp
Fall Apple Crisp(KY3)

Light Apple Crisp

Recipe from Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best

Filling ingredients:

1 lb apples peeled and sliced (Alix used Gala apples)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

Recipe: Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best
Recipe: Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best(KY3)

Topping ingredients:

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 cup oats

1/3 cup chopped pecans

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

(optional: whipped cream, ice cream or yogurt to top it)

Recipe: Light Apple Crisp
Recipe: Light Apple Crisp(KY3)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, and prepare a 8 x 8 baking dish.

Peel and cut apple slices thin. Toss apple slices with oil, cinnamon, and ginger. Set aside.

Mix topping ingredients together in separate bowl. Pour apples into the bottom of the baking dish. Layer crisp topping evenly.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts:

8 servings

Calories: 151 kcal, 7g fat, 22.5g carb, 1.8g protein, 11.9g sugar

CLICK HERE: For Achieving Your Best classes
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate
Robert Rosendahl's sailboat moved from his yard, on towards next phase of its journey
Sailboat belonging to local WWII veteran moved from yard on to its next phase of life

Latest News

Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to the coronavirus
Springfield City Council to vote on changes to Police Civilian Review Board
A southwest wind will top 30 mph in some parts of the Ozarks today and again Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind to bring warmer air this week
Strong winds to boost temperatures