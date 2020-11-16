Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police Chief Tom McClain said Monday that investigators have made strides in their investigation of a double homicide that took place Saturday.

Willard Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Mill Street early in the morning. When officers arrived to the house, they found Alexander Chute, 28, and Brianna Sproul, 30, dead inside.

“While I am not willing to talk about particular suspects or motives or things of that nature, we are, as I said earlier, confident that we are on the right track,” McClain said.

Investigators said Chute and Sproul died from gunshot wounds. McClain said he believes the incident was not a random act.

“These folks in Willard were targeted,” he said.

McClain also said he does not believe there is any threat to the public.

In his time as chief, he said cases like these in a small town like Willard are out of the ordinary, but he has dealt with a handful during his time.

“In every instance we’ve been able to resolve that with a closure including an arrest and a conviction," McClain said. "And so I am hopeful and confident that this case will be no different.”

According to court records, Chute had filed for a divorce back in 2018 with his then wife. The two had been in a custody battle for the last two years.

Records show just last month Chute’s ex-wife motioned for a family access order sub-case.

In the meantime, police are still searching and seeking tips. McClain even said he would welcome people reaching out to him directly.

He recalled a case from the 1990′s when he first started in Willard. While it just involved a stolen car, he said his prompt to solve this case is no different.

“You don’t steal cars in Willard and think you’re gonna get away with it," he said. "The same holds true, more true, in something as egregious as this. No sir.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.