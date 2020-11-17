Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson plans COVID-19 discussion with president-elect Biden Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday with President-Elect Joe Biden.

The governor addressed the virus at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.

Hutchison is the vice chair for the National Governors Association. The governor says he wants to update Biden on how states are battling the virus and what the state needs to continue the fight.

State health leaders reported another 1,554 positive cases of COVID-19. Hospitals added 34 new patients infected with the virus, bringing the total to 895 statewide. The state tested 10,000 patients on Monday.

