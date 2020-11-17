Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops donates $100,000 to Ozarks schools for archery programs

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A large donation will assist schools in the Ozarks with archery programs.

Bass Pro Shops donated $100,000 check to the National Archery in the Schools Program. The money will support school archery teams in Springfield and around the area. An archer on the Parkview team says she’s seen the program in her school bring people together.

“It’s a sport where everybody from any walk of life can come and participate,” said Hannah Grand, student at Parkview High School. “You can have somebody who is more into books or more into football and they can come together and become friends over just shooting arrows.”

Grand says one of her goals for the upcoming archery season is to qualify for the state competition after just missing out last year.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide
Near Joe Crighton Access
Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds near-daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
Sunshine and highs in the low 60s for most today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Winds: High Fire Danger
Start holiday shopping ASAP.
On Your Side: Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping
Winter Weather Awareness Week: How to start preparing for the upcoming season