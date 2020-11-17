Bass Pro Shops donates $100,000 to Ozarks schools for archery programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A large donation will assist schools in the Ozarks with archery programs.

Bass Pro Shops donated $100,000 check to the National Archery in the Schools Program. The money will support school archery teams in Springfield and around the area. An archer on the Parkview team says she’s seen the program in her school bring people together.

“It’s a sport where everybody from any walk of life can come and participate,” said Hannah Grand, student at Parkview High School. “You can have somebody who is more into books or more into football and they can come together and become friends over just shooting arrows.”

Grand says one of her goals for the upcoming archery season is to qualify for the state competition after just missing out last year.

