Missouri’s attorney general investigating Circle of Hope girls ranch in Cedar County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt is assisting the Cedar County prosecuting attorney in the investigation of the owners of the Circle of Hope Girls near Humansville, Mo.

Governor Parson made the request to the state’s attorney general. The request follows the owners' estranged daughter’s accusation of abuse at the ranch for years. Those who run the girls ranch deny all allegations of abuse.

The Cedar County prosecuting attorney confirmed to KY3 News the state removed approximately 25 girls from the ranch in August. The prosecutor said it is part of an investigation involving several state agencies.

The owners estranged daughter, Amanda Householder, claims her parents have been abusing girls at the ranch for more than a decade. She describes things such as push-ups for hours, being forced to walk and quack like a duck all day, and forcing girls to restrain their peers, holding them to the ground sometimes for more than an hour. She’s been trying to raise awareness and is thankful an investigation is now underway.

No criminal charges have been filed against the owners. The Missouri department of social services says Circle of Hope does not have a state license, but the owners say they are not required to have a state license because they are a Christian nonprofit that receives no state funding.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.