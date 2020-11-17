Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide
Near Joe Crighton Access
Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield

Latest News

Ozarks parents again must decide whether to go virtual, or seated in class
Ozarks parents again must decide whether to go virtual, or seated in class
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
Richard Quest takes the first transatlantic flight to test all passengers for COVID-19.
British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan on flights to London
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans