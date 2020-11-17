Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating the illegal dumping of three deer carcasses east of Springfield.

The agency says three deer had been shot and field dressed before their bodies were left at the Joe Crighton Access along the James River Sunday night or Monday morning.

The Conservation Department wants to hear from anyone who has information about the incident. You can call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111 or the Conservation Department’s Southwest Regional Office at 417-895-6880.

