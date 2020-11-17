Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket in the Midwest, a Houston, Mo. resident found out that even if you don’t have the coronavirus, your health can be affected.

He almost died because no ICU beds were available throughout the region.

It all started when 48 year-old Shane Sondum arrived at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. last week with a bad headache. It turned out though that Shane had a dangerous mass in the middle of his brain and needed surgery at a high-level trauma center.

In times of a pandemic, that turned out to be easier said than done.

The hospital spent the next 25 hours trying to find a health center in a six-state area that had a neurosurgery ICU bed available.

Their search included hospitals as far away as Memphis, Little Rock, Tulsa, and Omaha with no luck.

Finally, a University of Iowa hospital sent a plane to Ft. Leonard Wood to pick up the father of five and bring him there for surgery that barely saved his life.

“If there had been a 30 minute delay it may have been too late,” said Dr. Matthew Howard, the neurosurgeon who performed the surgery. “The fact that he’d come from a region of the country where we usually don’t receive these kinds of transfers spoke to how stressed the system is by the pandemic.”

The hospitals in Springfield are among those stressed as Missouri’s COVID-19 totals have grown to 28,000 new cases per week, an average of 4,000 per day. Compare that to the previous week when the state averaged 2,800 per day.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said his hospital had about 133-142 COVID beds filled which put ICU beds at a premium when Texas County called.

“Now two hours later there might have been beds,” he said. “But at that time it was towards the end of the day and we were working on probably 30-40 discharges. Later in the day we may have had an opening. But that family knew that time mattered and things turned out well. But for every case like that I worry about cases that wouldn’t do well because time is of the essence with so much that we do in medicine.”

He also pointed out that the projected numbers predict a rise to 175-200 COVID-19 patients at Cox in the next week and things are tough all over.

“We’re very worried,” Edwards said. “St. Louis is at record numbers. Kansas City is at record numbers. Columbia is at record numbers. Tulsa. Anywhere we want to refer to is at record numbers so we’ve got to take care of our own in our community and ask our rural hospitals to do everything they can to take care of theirs as well.”

That’s because the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in cases coming from the outlying areas.

“Springfield and Greene County continue to be only about 25 percent of our cases and the broader growth is certainly in the region around us," Edwards said.

Mercy President and COO Brent Hubbard said his hospital’s main campus currently has 89 COVID cases and 98 in the region.

“COVID is certainly occupying beds that we normally have for other medical needs,” he said. "There have been times when we’ve been on intermittent divert (diverting patients to other locations) whether it be ICU or emergency room divert.

Hubbard said his staff has picked up more shifts in order to open up more beds and even brought in help from the outside.

“We have engaged 150 RN’s from all over the country to support our needs in southwest Missouri,” he said. “But there are times when there are constraints when it comes specifically to ICU beds. Our ICU’s are full and as we have more patients come through our doors that need that higher level of care it does constrain us somewhat given the number of COVID patients that we’re currently serving. That’s not something we want to do but COVID has certainly affected our ability to accept those transfers from referring facilities."

While vaccines are hopefully on the horizon, many state health officials are still urging Missouri Governor Mike Parson to order a statewide mask mandate.

“Not doing it statewide made sense when the numbers were low,” Edwards said. “It made more sense at the time to say let St. Louis do what they need to do but maybe let a small rural county with no cases do something differently. That approach by the governor made sense until the whole state gets to the point where we are now. Our state has generally had a hands-off approach to that and this is the consequences.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.