Mercy Health in Springfield actively seeking convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Health officials are urging former COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Both Mercy and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) warn that convalescent plasma is in crtical need right now. According to CBCO, there has been a 337 percent increase in CCP usage in area hospitals between August and October.

“I would say there is a national shortage of convalescent plasma right now," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim and others said that shortage is very prevalent across the Ozarks right now as well.

“The urgency is fairly significant right now since in just the last couple of months we’ve seen the amount of plasma that is being transfused to patients and hospitals has tripled," Vice President of Mercy Research JoAnne Levy said. “We are all struggling to make sure to maintain enough inventory.”

Levy said in some cases it has even quadrupled.

“Since the beginning of August, the need for convalescent plasma in our service area has quadrupled,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said in a statement. “We were averaging a need for five to six units per day. Now the need is closer to 30. We are asking those who’ve recovered to become a convalescent plasma donor with CBCO to pay it forward to hospital patients still fighting this virus.”

With the increase in COVID-19 cases Mercy leaders said the hospital is currently reaching out to former patients to ask them to consider becoming plasma donors. Up until recently, the Mercy Research team has been calling recovered patients to see if they would be willing to donate.

Now the hospital will be pushing for donations electronically through its app and patient portal.

“We’re able to target more people, more quickly to get them in the door to donate,” she said.

Levy and others said the new system of messaging patients will help “streamline” the process of receiving plasma donations.

“Patients will be able to hit a button that indicates they’re interested,” said Manager of Non-Oncology Research for Mercy Laura Canter in a statement. “Then we can reach out to them accordingly.”

Research shows people who have had the virus could develop antibodies.

“Those antibodies have the potential to help another patient who is suffering from COVID-19 but whose body isn’t effectively developing antibodies.”

Levy said donors need to be fully recovered for 14-28 days before giving plasma. Experts warn the sooner it is given, the more effective your antibodies will likely be.

“If you had it in July or August, you’re a much better candidate to give CCP than had if you had been sick in the early May,” Pilgrim said.

Levy said the use of convalescent plasma is not guaranteed to help patients, but medical experts are hopeful of its benefits. Its use has been part of the overall emergency response during the pandemic.

“We are simply still learning about the value of convalescent plasma and how the virus responds.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.