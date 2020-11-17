Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Monday. Both were men in their 80s.

Mercy Hospital opened up a mobile morgue Sunday as cases of COVID-19 increase rapidly in the Ozarks. A Mercy spokesperson tells KY3 the mobile morgue is something the hospital got after the 2011 Joplin tornado. She said it’s only been used a handful of times since then, and one of them was over the weekend.

“We did use it yesterday, but have not needed it today," said Brent Hubbard, President and COO of Mercy Hospitals Springfield.

A closed, pull-behind trailer consisting of racks and cooling units serves as a mobile morgue at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Hubbard said the hospital used the unit for the first time in a while Sunday.

“We are seeing an increased number of deaths with our COVID-19 population and that is something we have got to be nimble with," Hubbard said. “When we do see that increase in deaths we have to make sure we have a location for those patients who do pass in the inpatient setting.”

The hospitals spokesperson says how often they use it depends on how fast the funeral homes can retrieve remains. Hubbard said Mercy utilized the mobile morgue for no more than 2 bodies at a time Sunday.

”It’s not in use currently, but we remain ready to use it if needed," Hubbard said.

Doctor Robin Trotman with CoxHealth said while he fears case numbers will rise over the next few weeks, he’s hopeful things will improve in the next six months.

“If we start to do things right, and we roll out a vaccine, maybe by six months, that needs to be your end point, things might be more tolerable to people who just have COVID-19 pandemic fatigue," Dr. Trotman said. "That’s real, there’s fatigue, there’s anger and uncertainty. “

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards spoke about the rising number of cases in the community and its impact on the hospital Monday. He said he understands people have altered their lives for the last eight months, but said if people can continue to mask, distance and work as a community, hope is on the horizon.

”We’re fatigued, and if we can hang on for a couple more months when this vaccine becomes more readily available, we will get through this," Edwards said.

Dr. Trotman said the trial process for the coronavirus vaccine is unlike any other, and it’s moving rapidly. Dr. Trotman said he understands the quick process may leave some people skeptical, but said he trusts the vaccine will be safe when it’s released.

”I won’t be concerned about recommending it for the front line healthcare workers in our system when it does make it to that point, just because we’ve done this, we’ve gone through this process with lots of drugs out of desperation, we do this with antibiotics all of the time," Trotman said.

The Mercy spokesperson tells KY3 while the mobile morgue is housed at Mercy, it can be used by any hospital in our area.

