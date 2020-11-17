Advertisement

Missouri high court reviews new public union restrictions

MGN Image
MGN Image
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers on Tuesday argued to the Missouri Supreme Court over whether new restrictions on public unions can take effect, including bans on picketing and strikes.

At issue is a 2018 law requiring public unions to get annual permission to deduct dues from workers' paychecks and include bans on striking in their contracts. Public safety unions, such as police unions, would be exempt.

The law, passed by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature, also would mandate that public employee labor unions hold an election every three years on whether workers want to continue their representation. The law would require a majority of workers, not just a majority of the workers who voted, to approve unions.

Unions sued, and a lower court judge last year blocked the law from taking effect. Lawyers for the state appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Union attorney Jason Walta told Supreme Court judges that with all the restrictions on public unions, the law “does not even give the illusion of collective bargaining.”

But Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer Tuesday argued that the law is constitutional. He said public workers still have the right to band together to negotiate under the law, even if the regulations put limits on what can be negotiated.

He added that it was reasonable for lawmakers to exempt public safety workers to avoid possible protests “life-saving industries”

Judges didn’t indicate when they might rule on the law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in...
Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly sales up 5.3%
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 1960, file photo, shortstop Dick Groat, left, of the Pittsburgh...
Lindy McDaniel, ex-Cardinals reliever for 21 seasons, dies at 84
As high pressure moves across the area today, wind speeds will be light.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A one-day break from wind
Plenty of wind on the way