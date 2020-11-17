Advertisement

Pediatrician: Young children at risk for RSV, the flu and COVID-19 this winter

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local pediatricians are not are not sure what to expect heading into the winter months. Infants and toddlers are more susceptible to a dangerous virus known as RSV, while there’s also the flu as normal and the coronavirus as well.

Dr. Meleah Morales at Jordan Valley Community Health said RSV is so common, most of us have probably had it at one point in our lives. For adults, though, she said, it’s more like the common cold. Young children can experience scary side effects that could be made worse if they’re dealing with other viruses at the same time.

“We are not sure what it’s going to look like when kids have infection with COVID-19 and with RSV or with flu," Morales said.

Dr. Morales said most adults can easily overcome RSV. For little kids, newborns to two-year-olds, it’s not so simple. She said their small airways can get blocked with mucus and cause complications.

“So they breathe hard and fast and sometimes they can’t keep up with that respiratory status for long and they end up needing help with deep suction or even oxygen supplementation," she said.

Morales said some children get dehydrated and need IV fluids. The scariest outcome, though, is when babies go into respiratory failure.

“When they work hard to breathe for so long, they don’t have the energy to keep breathing hard like that and they need to be intubated or have C-PAP or other positive pressure ventilation," she said.

This year, there is added worry when it comes to the possibility of coronavirus exposure.

“We assume those infections could be more severe if they’re affected by two diseases at one time but there’s a lot we still don’t know about COVID-19," Morales said.

She encourages everyone in the family to get a flu shot and said adults should get a T-DAP booster shot as well. She said parents should limit their babies' contact to the rest of the world, in public and at home.

“The ‘don’t kiss babies’ thing is real. I always tell parents and my family members, don’t kiss a baby on their face or their hands, anywhere they are likely to have those respiratory droplets become a danger to them," Morales said.

Dr. Morales said there is no way to know if the precautions we’re already taking to fight against COVID-19 will help limit the spread of the flu and RSV this year. She said it’s important to keep up those efforts- masking, hand washing, avoiding large crowds- to keep ourselves and the people around us healthy.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Haycook/Osage Beach, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms roll through the Ozarks Saturday night
Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages part of King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Homicide investigation underway in Willard after two people found dead Saturday morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Hospital Association writes letter to Gov. Parson, pushes for statewide mask mandate

Latest News

Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Near Joe Crighton Access
Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield
A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
The makers promise that they disinfect basically whatever you want. On Your Side put some to...
On Your Side tests UV and UVC products