PICTURES: Crews deliver Springfield’s downtown Christmas tree

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City of Springfield Public Works installed the Park Central Square Christmas tree Tuesday.

Patrick and Christina Wilkins and family donated the 35-foot-tall Norway spruce. The tree arrived on a large flatbed trailer.  Crews used various pieces of large equipment to hoist the tree in place.

You can watch the lighting of the tree during the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, aired on KY3 at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21.

PICTURES: Crews deliver Springfield's downtown Christmas tree
