Referendum petition against Springfield development presented to council
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night, the Springfield city clerk officially certified a petition by people opposed to a proposed development in Galloway Village.
In September city council approved a developer’s request to re-zone land across from Sequiota Park on South Lone Pine, paving the way for an apartment and business complex.
But neighbors submitted a petition with more than 2700 signatures asking council to reverse its vote.
By early December city council will decide whether to overturn its decision or put the issue to a city-wide vote in April.
