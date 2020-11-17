Referendum petition against Springfield development presented to council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night, the Springfield city clerk officially certified a petition by people opposed to a proposed development in Galloway Village.

In September city council approved a developer’s request to re-zone land across from Sequiota Park on South Lone Pine, paving the way for an apartment and business complex.

But neighbors submitted a petition with more than 2700 signatures asking council to reverse its vote.

By early December city council will decide whether to overturn its decision or put the issue to a city-wide vote in April.

