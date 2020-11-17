Springfield hospitals not able to take rural hospital transfers 44 times in last two weeks because of work load

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s two major trauma centers, CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital, are getting closer to the tipping point when it comes to their ability to care for patients amid the pandemic.

“I think we’re getting very close," said Vicki Good, Mercy’s Emergency Department Director. "We have more percentage-wise of our patients in the ICU now than we’ve ever had before and more of them requiring life-sustaining treatments.”

So there’s a new term they’re using in describing a new level of urgency that residents outside of Springfield should be very concerned about.

You’re no doubt familiar with the term “diversion” where ambulances are diverted to another location because of the patient load at the hospital.

But at Springfield hospitals right now there’s a level above “diversion”.

“Because there’s only two hospitals in Springfield we have a position that if one goes on diversion we know the other one will quickly go on diversion because the capacity will spread to them," explained CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards.

140 Covid positive inpatients, 116 at Cox South, 17 Cox Branson, 4 Cox Monett, 3 Cox Barton County. 28 critical. Below is an image of the before and after COVID unit, note 6+ staff caring for one patient. Our region owes these doctors, nurses, RTs so much. pic.twitter.com/mIE2GjQnKO — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) November 17, 2020

“So we have this category called ‘Forced Open’ and there’s only a few towns in the United States that have that," Good added.

“And that means that we’ll take ER patients but if you’re a rural hospital we will not take transfers," Edwards said.

Why is Springfield one of the few cities that has a “Forced Open”?

“In big cities if one hospital gets overwhelmed with volume like in St. Louis, they’ve got four or five hospitals to divert and absorb that,” Good explained. “In Springfield if we’re diverting it usually means both hospitals are about to be overloaded.”

If you’re thinking that doesn’t happen very often, think again.

“Forty-four times Cox and Mercy were in ‘Forced Open’ in the last two weeks," Edwards said.

“I heard about a patient in Joplin who had to be transferred to Kansas City or even further north because we couldn’t meet the needs in Springfield," Good said.

In an article on Monday we told you about a Houston, Mo. man who ended up in Iowa before he find an ICU bed so he could have brain surgery.

So what happens if our hospitals are overrun?

It affects quality.

“When they’re swamped quality goes down," Edwards pointed out. “We saw the mortality rate in New York hospitals for COVID patients go up to forty percent. I believe that in part was because they were overwhelmed. It means that all care can be compromised at this point in our communities across the Midwest.”

It also affects the quantity of patients the hospitals can serve.

“The wait times that we’re seeing in our emergency department right now are along the lines of what you see in Chicago and Dallas and New York," Good said. “The community gets frustrated with that because they feel like they should be seen now but we have to prioritize those patients in the grand scheme of all the other patients we have in front of us.”

The only true solution is to get those coronavirus numbers back down.

“There’s debate and science on both sides of the fence as far as whether masking works or doesn’t work but it’s the best protection we have right now," Good said.

And with about 75 percent of the COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals coming from rural areas?

“If the community does not partner with us we could get into a crisis very easily so we’re kind of at that tipping point," Good said. “I don’t think the public understands how tough it is right now to be a health care provider. We’re creating more of a burden as far as emotional and physical exhaustion.”

“I personally do not encourage us to go back to a lock down," Edwards said of taking more drastic measures. He does, however, favor a statewide mask mandate and says voluntary mask wearing "only works if we do the proper measures and we’re choosing not to do that as a society right now.”

