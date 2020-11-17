Springfield’s Fed Med reports new death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate at Springfield’s Fed Med died Tuesday after he contracted the coronavirus.

Ralph Thomas, 87, of Alabama, tested positive for the virus on October 30. He suffered from long-term preexisting conditions.

A federal judge sentenced Thomas to 71 years in prison for a bank robbery. He was transferred to the Springfield prison in June of 2019.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

