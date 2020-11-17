Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

