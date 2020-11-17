University of Missouri receives $5 million estate gift

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received a $5 million estate gift, which will be divided between the school’s journalism school and botanic garden.

The university announced Monday that it had received the unrestricted gift from Pat and Sandy Hiatte, of New Bloomfield. Pat Hiatte graduated from Missouri’s School of Journalism in 1973 before retiring about 11 years ago. Sandy Hiatte, who attended Missouri, is a master gardener and landscape designer. The $2.5 million gift to the journalism school will be used to improve the technology in its newsrooms and affiliates.

The Mizzou Botanic Garden will use its share of the gift primarily for tree projects.

