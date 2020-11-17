Advertisement

University of Missouri receives $5 million estate gift

University of Missouri
University of Missouri(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has received a $5 million estate gift, which will be divided between the school’s journalism school and botanic garden.

The university announced Monday that it had received the unrestricted gift from Pat and Sandy Hiatte, of New Bloomfield. Pat Hiatte graduated from Missouri’s School of Journalism in 1973 before retiring about 11 years ago. Sandy Hiatte, who attended Missouri, is a master gardener and landscape designer. The $2.5 million gift to the journalism school will be used to improve the technology in its newsrooms and affiliates.

The Mizzou Botanic Garden will use its share of the gift primarily for tree projects.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,300+ cases
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide
Near Joe Crighton Access
Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield

Latest News

Ozarks parents again must decide whether to go virtual, or seated in class
Ozarks parents again must decide whether to go virtual, or seated in class
Missouri teachers union latest to urge coronavirus action
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med reports new death related to COVID-19
The governor addressed the virus at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson plans COVID-19 discussion with president-elect Biden Thursday