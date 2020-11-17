Winter Weather Awareness Week: How to start preparing for the upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s winter weather awareness here in the Ozarks, an annual campaign hosted by the National Weather Service and their partners to prepare you for the upcoming winter weather season.

Join us throughout the week for Winter weather preparedness tips! Winter is just around the corner in the Ozarks region. #WinterWeatherAwareness2020 pic.twitter.com/bXVh0ArdMc — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) November 17, 2020

Jeff Raberding, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Springfield, said, “You have to be prepared for not just the winter weather here but also the flooding, and even the severe weather as well.”

MoDOT has prepared their crews for the roads, and now you need to prepare your car. Start with an oil change.

“A good rule of thumb is every five thousand miles or six months," Ryan Capps, a Service Manager for US Automotive. "Whichever occurs first.”

As for your tires, prepare to fill them with air frequently in the winter.

“For every 10-degree drop in the air temperature, they can lose up to a pound. So when we have a 70-degree afternoon, and a 30-degree morning, you will notice that light will come on.”

The inside of your door will have a sticker with the correct air pressure for your tires.

While you’re airing your tires, check the thread.

“The only thing between the road and you is the tires it rides on,” Capps said.

Good tires will help with traction on snowy or icy roads.

If possible, stay off roads all together during hazardous situations.

“Be aware of the forecast of where you’re traveling to and from,” Raberding said.

Learn the differences between winter weather advisories, watches, and warnings.

“Watches are basically anything that we have a 50-80% confidence of happening, but it’s still a few days out,” Roberding said.

Closer to a winter weather event, the NWS will issue a winter weather warning or advisory.

“The only difference between those is the amount of impact,” Raberding said.

Update your winter weather emergency kit with seasonal items such as blankets, gloves, and kitty litter to help with traction.

“Just prepare ahead of time to have that already,” Raberding said.

Checklist for winterizing your car:

Check the tire tread, replace tires if need be. Put new tires on the back of the vehicle

Change your oil

Install new windshield wipers

Keep gas tank half full at all times

Check tire pressure frequently

Have an emergency kit in your car

Have the battery inspected

Add antifreeze

Car emergency kit starter list:

Blankets

Gloves

Kitty litter to help with traction

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Non-perishable food items

De-icer

Windshield scraper

Winter weather safety in your home checklist:

Keep up with the latest forecast, especially if it is calling for snow or ice

Have a backup way to get power

Have extra food on hand. Especially non-perishable food and foods that do not need to be frozen or refrigerated.

Use proper safety precautions when using space heaters, fireplaces, and stoves

Add seasonal items such as blankets, gloves, etc. to your home emergency kit

Keep flashlights in easy to access places

Familiarize yourself with the National Weather Services winter weather products

Understanding Winter weather products issued by the National Weather Service is important to being prepared when storms approach. #WinterWeatherAwareness2020 pic.twitter.com/N0vNZrGgzJ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) November 17, 2020

Winter weather advisories- issued when winter precipitation such as snow, ice, sleet, or a combination are expected. However, the impacts of these are not hazardous enough to meet the criteria for issuing a winter weather warning. Driving conditions and travel may still be hazardous.

Winter weather watch- There are several watches the NWS may issue, such as blizzard watches, winter storm watches, wind chill watches, and lake effect snow watches. Blizzard watches are issued when there is potential for whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Winter storm watches are issued when a significant winter storm event is forecasted, and there is high confidence the event will happen. When watches are issued, it means BE PREPARED.

Winter weather warnings- These warnings are a call to take action because dangerous weather is imminent, and confidence is high that winter weather will happen. This can be in the form of ice, snow, sleet, or a combination. Winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, wind chill warnings, and lake effect snow warnings all fall under this classification.

