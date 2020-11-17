Woman charged with Laclede County church thefts, arrested in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (KY3) - A woman who is facing charges in Laclede county for a pair of church thefts, has been arrested in Dothan, Alabama.

Police believe Claressia Gibbs, 42, and her son stole vans and equipment from Phillipsburg Christian Church and Orla Baptist Church in August of 2019.

Court records show she will be extradited to Missouri to face those charges.

