Woman charged with Laclede County church thefts, arrested in Alabama

Police believe Claressia Gibbs and her son stole vans and equipment from the two churches in August of 2019.
Claressia Gibbs was arrested in Alabama over the weekend
Claressia Gibbs was arrested in Alabama over the weekend(KY3)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (KY3) - A woman who is facing charges in Laclede county for a pair of church thefts, has been arrested in Dothan, Alabama.

Police believe Claressia Gibbs, 42, and her son stole vans and equipment from Phillipsburg Christian Church and Orla Baptist Church in August of 2019.

Court records show she will be extradited to Missouri to face those charges.

Click here for our story from August 2019.

