Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman survives scary hit-and-run in California

By KBAK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez was walking to her van on Oct. 7 when she was hit by a car.

The suspects got out, looked around and ran away.

Gomez laid on the ground while people helped her until an ambulance came. She suffered a fractured leg but said she’s happy to be alive.

Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Department said the investigation is still open.

“The investigators are working diligently, pursuing various investigative leads,” he said. “I’m not at liberty to make any kind of statements of specifics because I don’t want to jeopardize the case that they’re putting together.”

Gomez’s family said the department reached out to them on Saturday after the video went viral on the internet.

Gomez’s daughter Madelen Ortega said it was the first time they heard from the police in weeks after trying to contact them multiple times.

“We’ve been trying to call them to get the report out,” she said. “They had not once tried to contact us until Saturday, when all this went viral.”

Pair explained what the communication process is like between victims and the police during an investigation.

“If you haven’t heard something from us it’s because there hasn’t been a lot of forward movement,” he said. “And unfortunately, due to some of our caseloads, the investigators can’t just reach out to each victim every day to give them updates.”

In the meantime, Gomez will be walking with a crutch for the next few months.

Copyright 2020 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a majority of COVID-19 patients at both of Springfield's trauma centers now coming from...
Springfield hospitals not able to take rural hospital transfers 44 times in last two weeks because of work load
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds near-daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Missouri’s attorney general investigating Circle of Hope girls ranch in Cedar County
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says

Latest News

Biden meets with defense experts and continues to build his team as the Trump administration...
LIVE: Biden’s DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
High fire danger in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and warm today
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era