Advertisement

Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal

This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown...
This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Great Pumpkin” never showed on broadcast television this year, but after a deal with PBS, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air.

Last month, Apple TV+ became the new home to the beloved Peanuts holiday specials. That sparked an outcry from viewers who were accustomed to annually tuning in on network TV. Apple offered each special to stream for free for a handful of days, but that didn’t stop online petitions from gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures.

This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas"...
This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."(Apple)

On Wednesday, Apple bowed to the backlash, announcing it had teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (on Nov. 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on Dec. 13).

Both specials will also be available for free during three-day windows on Apple TV+ (Nov. 25-27 for “Thanksgiving” and Dec. 11-13 for “Christmas.”) For subscribers, the specials will be available beginning Nov. 18 and Dec. 4, respectively.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a majority of COVID-19 patients at both of Springfield's trauma centers now coming from...
Springfield hospitals not able to take rural hospital transfers 44 times in last two weeks because of work load
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Missouri’s attorney general investigating Circle of Hope girls ranch in Cedar County
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the New York Jets in the second...
Chiefs aim for payback for Raiders’ victory lap on Sunday
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19