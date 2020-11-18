Conservation agents report 3 accidental shooting in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported accidental shootings in southwest Missouri.

Conservation agents say all three happened during the opening weekend of firearms deer season. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Agents remind hunters to practice safe handling of their guns. The department says hunters should unload their guns when transporting them and make sure the “action” is open.

The firearms deer season goes through November 24.

