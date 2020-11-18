Advertisement

Conservation agents report 3 accidental shooting in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported accidental shootings in southwest Missouri.

Conservation agents say all three happened during the opening weekend of firearms deer season. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Agents remind hunters to practice safe handling of their guns. The department says hunters should unload their guns when transporting them and make sure the “action” is open.  

The firearms deer season goes through November 24.

