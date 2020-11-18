CRIME STOPPERS: Family waits years for answers in Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield detectives need leads in Tyrone Gardner's death in 2015. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives are asking for the public’s help with a cold case. Police need information on a murder that happened five years ago. Someone shot and killed Tyrone Gardner on October 26th, 2015.

Officers found him dead at a home in the 21-hundred block of North East Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Police went there to investigate reports of gunfire. They found Gardner shot and not breathing. The crime happened in a neighborhood northwest of National and Dale Street.

Investigators say they need someone to come forward with information. “We have no leads. We’ve not been able to come up with anything that has pointed us in the direction we need to go with any type of closure to the case. Any help we can get to help this family with their loved one is going to be greatly appreciated,” said Officer David Snider with Crime Stoppers.

If you have information to help solve this murder case, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to a suspect’s arrest you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

