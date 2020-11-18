Injured Springfield police officer returns to work; Cpl. Kevin Benedict begins new SPD role

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police officer Kevin Benedict is back to work after being severely injured in a crash in September of 2019. Corporal Benedict is taking on a new role with the police department, working investigations in the Property Crimes Unit.

“Kinda feels like home but I’ve also had to learn some new skills because before I spent the majority of my time on patrol,” Benedict says.

This new role looks a lot different to Cpl. Benedict. He now spends most of his time making phone calls and watching videos of crimes to identify suspects and bring charges against them.

“Very early on I decided that I wanted to come back,” Benedict says. “I didn’t want it to be something that completely defined me.”

It’s been a little over a year since Benedict’s crash. It took first responders about 45 minutes to free him from his car after the crash. He still has no memory of the accident, which totaled his car and resulted in the loss of his right foot and serious injuries to his left foot.

“I don’t remember once I left the south district station,” Benedict says. “I don’t remember much of anything beyond that. I woke up in the hospital about five days later and that’s when I really had my first coherent memories.”

He was leaving training for work when the accident happened. Benedict says when his wife told him how serious the injuries were, he was worried he wouldn’t be able to return to work.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve been injured but it’s definitely the worst injury that I’ve ever sustained so it’s been a much longer recovery than anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Benedict says.

Benedict says he doesn’t give up, despite how frustrating the recovery process may be.

“I’m an impatient person so it’s been very slow for me,” Benedict says. “I want to take it in leaps and bounds but it’s not been possible to be able to do that.”

Benedict says he’s still working on his recovery and is looking forward to getting back to things like hiking, playing basketball and doing more activities with his kids.

