Miller County, Mo. deputy arrests 3 in theft from Coach store

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Miller County deputies arrested three wanted for stealing more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Coach store.

Officers received the theft call Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. The store is located at 4540 Osage Beach Parkway.

Store employees gave a description of the two women and man and their car. A deputy a short time later stopped the driver of a vehicle matching the description. Inside the car, officers found the stolen merchandise.

All three are jailed awaiting charges.

