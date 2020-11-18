Advertisement

Missing Tenn. boy found safe in creek bed under makeshift shelter

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (CNN) - Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.

A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed near his home on Tuesday. He went missing on Sunday, leading to an Amber Alert.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.

The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek...
The team says he was found in the shelter he had created, using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree.(CNN)

Matthew Reese, a member of the Christian County Rescue Team, was the one to find Jordan.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially,” Reese said. “Until the tarp moved, and it was the biggest 'holy crap, I got him!”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry, but otherwise fine. They posted on Facebook that he was found safe and thanked those who were involved in the search.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.

INCREDIBLE! 👍🏼 Jordan Gorman has been found safe! Thank you to those who joined us, in person and in spirit, in the...

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a majority of COVID-19 patients at both of Springfield's trauma centers now coming from...
Springfield hospitals not able to take rural hospital transfers 44 times in last two weeks because of work load
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds near-daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Missouri’s attorney general investigating Circle of Hope girls ranch in Cedar County

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Windy across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and warm today
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump faces Wednesday deadline for Wisconsin vote recount
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light video game console chills beers
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals