On Your Side: Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Experts say you should already be making check marks on that holiday shopping list.

“You’re better off shopping online from the comfort of your home. You don’t have to fight someone over that inventory. You can just add it to your cart, buy it and you’re done,” said Samantha Gordon.

Samantha Gordon is a Deals Editor at Consumer Reports. She says don’t wait until next week. Start shopping now.

“You don’t have to shop all at once, but if you spread things out and start chipping away at your list, you’re going to be able to take advantage of deals all month and spread out your shopping and getting all your packages on time,” she said.

To avoid shipping delays, do curbside. If you’re want the item to arrive at your door step, check the calendar and compare.

“You can usually see how long shipping is going to take and when a delivery is expected. You can compare that between stores to make your decision when the items will arrive,” said Gordon.

If you plan to buy a big ticket item this holiday season, know this about price match offers. Here’s how you can save money after purchase.

“Some retailers may say ‘we are offering a Black Friday price now but if you see it for lower in the next few weeks, we will refund you the difference’. So you really need to pay attention to those things especially on those higher price items because you could save after the fact and without knowing that’s available,” said Gordon.

Always shop with an app. ShopSavvy, BuyVia, and Honey are recommended by Consumer Reports.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.