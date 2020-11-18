Advertisement

On Your Side: Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping

Start holiday shopping ASAP.
Start holiday shopping ASAP.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Experts say you should already be making check marks on that holiday shopping list.

“You’re better off shopping online from the comfort of your home. You don’t have to fight someone over that inventory. You can just add it to your cart, buy it and you’re done,” said Samantha Gordon.

Samantha Gordon is a Deals Editor at Consumer Reports. She says don’t wait until next week. Start shopping now.

“You don’t have to shop all at once, but if you spread things out and start chipping away at your list, you’re going to be able to take advantage of deals all month and spread out your shopping and getting all your packages on time,” she said.

To avoid shipping delays, do curbside. If you’re want the item to arrive at your door step, check the calendar and compare.

“You can usually see how long shipping is going to take and when a delivery is expected. You can compare that between stores to make your decision when the items will arrive,” said Gordon.

If you plan to buy a big ticket item this holiday season, know this about price match offers. Here’s how you can save money after purchase.

“Some retailers may say ‘we are offering a Black Friday price now but if you see it for lower in the next few weeks, we will refund you the difference’. So you really need to pay attention to those things especially on those higher price items because you could save after the fact and without knowing that’s available,” said Gordon.

Always shop with an app. ShopSavvy, BuyVia, and Honey are recommended by Consumer Reports.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of five from Houston, Mo. couldn't find a hospital in the region to do emergency brain...
Houston, Mo. brain surgery patient ends up in Iowa after no hospitals in region had ICU beds available
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
A homicide investigation is underway in Willard after two people were found dead Saturday...
Willard, Mo. Police Chief discusses ongoing investigation of weekend homicide
Near Joe Crighton Access
Deer shot, illegally dumped near Springfield

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds near-daily record 5,725 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,550+ cases
Sunshine and highs in the low 60s for most today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Winds: High Fire Danger
Winter Weather Awareness Week: How to start preparing for the upcoming season
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops donates $100,000 to Ozarks schools for archery programs